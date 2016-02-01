Napoli has the chance to temporarily take over second spot from Roma as they travel to Reggio Emilia to face Sassuolo this lunchtime. With the Giallorossi not playing until Monday evening against Pescara, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will be aware that his free-scoring side need to put down a statement of intent in the chase for the second automatic Champions League spot.



The Partenopei will be buoyed by the fact that Italian striker and hometown boy Lorenzo Insigne, committed his long-term future to the club on Saturday signing a contract extension until 2022.