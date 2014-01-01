Serie A : Napoli-Sampdoria 0-1|Live action

Maurizio Sarri's Napoli are set to take on Sampdoria at the San Paolo in Naples tonight. Napoli come into this one in third place in the Italian Serie A standings but Milan do have a game in hand on them. Napoli are coming off a 3-3 draw away to Fiorentina before the Christmas brake as Sarri will be hoping for all three points tonight. Sampdoria on the other hand are coming off a 0-0 tie versus Udinese as they are 13th in the Italian Serie A. Coach Giampaolo will surely be glad to come out from this game with a point but it won't be easy as Napoli have been very dominant at home for some time now.



Sarri will have to do without a few key players as Koulibaly has been called up for the African cup of nations, Albiol is suspended and Milik is still out injured. Sampdoria will have to do without Jacopo Sala. New signing Leonardo Pavoletti has been called up for this game but will start on the bench. Up front, it should be an interesting battle between Dries Mertens of Napoli and Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria.



Did you know ?



Sampdoria haven't beat Napoli in 10 games as their last victory against De Laurentiis' club is back in 2010.



You can watch the action LIVE here :



