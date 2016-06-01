Serie A star admits he has offers from AC Milan, Inter and Juventus

Sampdoria star Luis Muriel is finally proving his worth delivering some stunning performances with the blucerchiati. The Colombian striker has 12 goals and 9 assists in 30 appearances with Sampdoria and is one of the Serie A’s most interesting strikers.

The former Lecce star has released an interview with Radio Magica claiming that he has offers from the biggest Serie A clubs.



“I’ve received many offers. I have proposals of Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and AS Roma. Spanish and English clubs have been making offers as well”, Muriel said.

Muriel has a € 28 million release clause include in his contract and Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo has already revealed that the player is destined to join a big club next summer.



“My objective is to break my personal goal scoring record. I’ve already scored 10, I’m just missing two. The best one is the one I scored against AS Roma. This year we’ve won two derbies against Genoa. I’m happy because it’s the first time in 57 years.”

