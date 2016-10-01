Serie A star claims he came close to joining Inter

Atalanta star Alejandro Gomez is one of Serie A’s most exciting wingers. The Argentinean has nine goals and seven assists in 29 appearances with the Serie A side that sit fifth in the table and is in race to qualify for a European spot.



The Argentinean winger is being linked with moves to several big clubs but he has revealed that Inter came close to signing him in the past.



“My move to Inter was a done deal. Stramaccioni had chosen me and the operation was basically done. Then he left the club and my transfer to Inter collapsed”, Gomez told Il Corriere dello Sport.



​Gomez is a Serie A veteral having joined the Italian league in 2010. Gomez spent three years at Catania playing under the likes of Diego Simeone and Vincenzo Montella.



In 2014 he moved to Atalanta and he is now one of the stars of the team alongside Mattia Caldara, Simone Petagna and Franck Kessiè. Gomez has 35 goals and 36 assists in 191 Serie A games in his career.

