Serie A star ‘dreams of Chelsea’

Torino star Daniele Baselli talked to Tuttosport to comment the performance of his former teammate Davide Zappacosta with Chelsea in Champions League. The Italian right-back has just joined the Blues for € 30 million and he netted his first goal with the Blues against Qarabag on Tuesday night.



“Watching Zappacosta play in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge was amazing,” the 25-year-old told the Turin-based paper.



“That is the stadium that gives me the biggest goosebumps, perhaps because I’ve always really enjoyed English football. I dream of playing there one day, for Torino. We’re taking it one game at a time, but why not?”



​Baselli has 12 goals and 11 assists in 122 appearances in Serie A. He has been playing with Atalanta and Torino in Italy’s top flight.



The centre midfielder also shared his thoughts on Torino’s next game against Sampdoria: “We are well aware that there is an injury crisis, but that won’t stop us. I am ready to give my contribution to the team.”

