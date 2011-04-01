Atalanta striker Alejandro Gomez could not have been a happier man following his first experience in European football, speaking to Sky Sport's microphones at the end of his team’s impressive 3-0 win against Everton. "It's very emotional, it's been a life I've been waiting for this moment. I'm no longer a young man to play at 29 years old in my first Europa League match, to score and win against Everton is beautiful. The goal? I found space, the ball came across from the corner. From the first half we devastating, and in the second we managed well. The atmosphere? It was incredible, when we arrived we saw so many people coming from Bergamo. Today, after twenty-six years, we've made the fans happy."