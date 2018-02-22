Serie A star reveals why he is ‘not interested’ in AC Milan & Real Madrid move
02 May at 09:38Fiorentina star Giovanni Simeone is definitely one of the most interesting strikers playing in Italy at the moment. The Argentinean ace, son to Atletico Madrid boss Diego, joined Fiorentina from Genoa last summer and despite having experienced a few ups and downs this season, he claimed the spotlight this past week-end when he scored a hat-trick against Serie A title contenders Napoli.
Simeone talked to Mediaset after yesterday’s Champions League tie between Real Madrid-Bayern Munich and was asked whether he would be interested in joining either the Merengues or AC Milan in the future.
“I am happy in Florence, I like the city and I love Fiorentina fans”, Simeone replied.
“Real Madrid? Everybody supports Atletico at home. The ‘Red and whites’ have given us so much. I am proud that my dad is the manager of such a big club.”
Simeone was also asked about his feeling and the feelings of his team-mates after the tragic death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori at the beginning of March.
“It’s still a tough moment for each one of us. We miss him but we feel his presence inside the dressing room. He was my captain and I always talked to him. We talked after every game and it was important for me because thanks to these chats I was really improving. Davide was a positive person. I feel lucky to have known him.”
