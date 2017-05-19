Serie A star set for summer exit amid Man Utd, AC Milan links
20 May at 12:03Manchester United and AC Milan are two of the clubs interested in signing Lazio defensive star Stefan De Vrij. The Dutchman’s contract in the Italian capital expires at the end of the season and according to various reports in Italy, De Vrij is going to leave Lazio at the end of the season.
The 24-year-old, in fact, is not going to pen a new deal with his club, forcing Lazio to sell him at the end of the season. The best defender of the 2014 World Cup, in fact, is contracted with Lazio until 2018 and failing to sign a new contract will force Lazio to sell him.
Inter, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are also interested in signing the rock solid centre-back and according to a report of La Repubblica, Lazio will be open to sell the player for € 25 million.
De Vrij has imposed himself as one of Serie A’s best defenders this season. After two years spent on the sidelines due to an injury, the Holland star has returned to his highest standards attracting the interest of the best European clubs.
According to Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan and Inter are the most interested clubs in signing the talented defender, La Repubblica claims Valencia and Atletico are in pole position to sign De Vrij in the summer.
La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms De Vrij will surely leave Lazio as the biancocelesti have identified his replacement: Sao Paulo's rodrigo Caio.
