Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic is close to completing a move to China where Tianjin Quanjian are ready to make an offer in the region of € 38 million to take him from Fiorentina. Calciomercato.com has spotted Fiorentina’s director of sport Pantaleo Corvino in a hotel in Milan’s city centre. The club’s executive has had a meeting with Fali Ramadani who is the agent of many footballers including former Viola star Stevan Jovetic as well as the middleman of negotiations between Fiorentina and the Chinese club for Kalinic’s January switch.



Tianjin Quanjan have offered the Croatia International a four-year, € 10 million-a-year deal, almost ten times more than his current salary in Florence.







​Kalinic has just signed a contract extension with Fiorentina and his new deal includes a release clause of € 50 million. If Fiorentina refuse the Chinese’s € 38 million bid, the Far East club can still opt to trigger the player’s release clause by adding just € 12 million to their original offer.



Corvino and Ramadani have already left the meeting failing to release any interview with our reporters. One more proof that Kalinic’s China move could be just around the corner.

