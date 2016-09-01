Serie A star striker open to summer Inter move

Inter are being linked with welcoming the services of Luis Muriel in the summer and the Colombian striker has said to be open to move to the Meazza hierarchy in the summer transfer window.



“I hear many transfer speculations”, he told Win Sport.



“I have many options, including Inter. I hope I can end this season in the best way possible and take the best decision I can at the end of the current campaign.”



“I’m very happy to be here. I wouldn’t change anything in this moment. Giampaolo has been helping me a lot because he has simply trusted me. I’m working really hard and I am finally fit and that’s helping me to improve.”



​Muriel is finally proving his worth in the current Serie A campaign having scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 26 games in all competitions so far this season. The Colombia International has a € 35 million release clause included in his contract with Sampdoria.

