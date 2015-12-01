Serie A star striker to join AC Milan in the summer if his January move to Southampton collapses

Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini could be joining AC Milan in the summer transfer window if his move to Southampton collapses in January. The Italian striker is being struggling with game time at the San Paolo so far this season and the Saints are interested in signing the unhappy Napoli striker in January.



The Premier League club have offered € 16 million plus € 4 million bonus but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis demands more than € 20 million to allow the player’s departure in the current transfer window.



​With Leonardo Pavoletti who has recently joined Napoli, Gabbiadini’s game time will be further reduced and the player is looking for an escape route from the San Paolo. If, however, nobody matches the Serie A giants’ economic demands, Gabbiadini won’t be leaving Napoli in January.



In case Gabbiadini stays at Napoli, AC Milan would make an attempt to sign the player at the end of the season when Sino Europe will have completed the club’s takeover and the rossoneri will have fresh cash available to sign new recruits.

