Serie A star wanted by AC Milan, Inter & Chelsea to sign new contract with release clause
18 February at 11:05Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi will be one of the hottest commodities available in the market at the end of the season. The Italian attacking midfielder is delivering some impressing performances with Fiorentina and the Serie A side are well aware that the performances of their ace is attracting the interest of some of the best clubs out there.
Bernardeschi is a transfer target of every big Italian club as Juventus, Inter and AC Milan are interested in signing him. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, however, is a long time admirer of the 23-year-old as the Blues’ manager gave Bernardeschi an Italy national team call up for Euro 2016 last summer.
Bernardeschi’s Fiorentina contract runs until 2019 but the club has already begun new contract talks to ward off interest of every big club interested in signing him. According to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via violanews), Bernardeschi will be offered € 2-million-a-year plus add-ons. The player’s agent, however, has reportedly requested to include a release clause in the player’s new contract.
The Italian paper claims that Bernardeschi’s release clause could be set in the region of € 70 million and that the minimum transfer fee could only be available for foreign clubs.
