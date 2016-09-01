Serie A starlet admits Chelsea has scouted him
23 December at 11:30Bryan Cristante is finally having his long anticipated breakthrough in Italy. The former AC Milan product has emerged as driving force for Atalanta as they continue their unlikely run in the Europa League.
While growing up in the Rossoneri youth system, Cristante was hailed by many as the ‘next great Italian midfielder’. That he made his Champions League debut at only 16-years-old seemed to only confirm those prognosticators. However, his career never took off in Milan.
Since leaving AC Milan in 2014, Cristante has plied his trade at Benfica, Palermo, Pescara, and, now, Atalanta. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian-Canadian revealed that his journey may have been very different had things turned out differently in 2013.
“At the end of a tournament in Viareggio they told me that there were Chelsea observers for me,” he told the publication. AC Milan won the 2013 edition of the Viareggio tournament, which pits primavera teams against each other.
“The Premier League was a dream then like today and I hope it will be a reality tomorrow. Many people say that it is the perfect championship for me and I agree: physicality, contrasts, open football. Yes, I can see myself doing well. Especially at the right time.”
