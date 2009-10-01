Serie A starlet reveals why he snubbed Juventus move

Domenico Berardi is one of the most exciting wingers in Serie A and the Italian has been chased by several top clubs around Europe, included Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus and Inter. The Old Lady came close to signing the exciting winger in the summer but the player rejected the chance to play for the bianconeri. During an interview released with Il Corriere dello Sport, Berardi, 22, has explained why.



“I didn’t say no to Juventus, I said yes to Sassuolo. We had just qualified for the Europa League and I wanted to play that competition alongside my teammates, I wanted to play for one more season with Sassuolo. I like to play and I don’t like to do what other people tell me.”



“Juventus did not force me to do anything but they were pushing me to join them. I would have not played on a regular basis and I asked myself if I would have been happy. Zaza’s example scared me too. I looked at his playing time and I thought it wouldn’t have been enough for me.”

