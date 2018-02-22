Serie A star's comments reveal why he would prefer Liverpool over AC Milan

Atalanta striker Alejandro “Papu” Gomez spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the match against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. He touched on what’s left to fight for this season and his future.



"It will certainly be an intense race from a physical point of view: two teams that are fighting for important milestones (Champions League for Lazio and Europa for Atalanta). It is difficult and reaching it again would be amazing.”



Gomez has been linked to Liverpool and on the summer he stated:



Market? I always said that if maybe I do not get a more important offer from Atalanta, perhaps I would go to a team that plays the Champions League. It is difficult to leave.



The 30-year-old has been a huge part of Atalanta’s success in recent years and really made his mark on the league and sparked interest from other clubs with a 16-goal campaign last year.

