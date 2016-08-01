Serie A team of the week: Arsenal loanee and Juventus star strikers make the XI
11 April at 12:45Our friends at Whoscored are back with the Serie A team of the week for matchday 31. The best XI of the week-end includes AS Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who should mare return to North London at the end of the season. Juventus star strikers Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are also featuring in the XI with the Argentinean duo who impressed against Chievo this past Saturday and Juventus fans hope their star strikers can replicate the same performance tonight against Barcelona. Check out the Serie A team of the week for matchday 31.
