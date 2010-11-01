Our friends at Whoscored provide us with the Serie A team of the week for matchday 30 and although there are no players from big teams featuring in the XI, there are a few players that will be talked in the summer. Two of them are Andrea Conti and Leonardo Spinazzola who are both on Juventus’ radars. The latter, actually, is contract with the Serie A giants and will make return to the J Stadium at the end of the season despite being on a two-season loan at Atalanta. Conti is also being monitored by the best European clubs out there including Chelsea as Antonio Conte is a long time admirer of the 23-year-old right-back.





