Former Tottenham flop Federico Fazio and Liverpool target Lorenzo Insigne have been included in the Whoscored Serie A team of the week. Fazio moved to AS Roma on loan with option to buy last summer and the giallorossi could make his move permanent at the end of the season. Fazio started in AS Roma’s 3-1 win over Palermo on Sunday night whilst Insigne netted a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 win over Crotone. Argentinian strikers Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi are the best strikers of the week-end with Ever Banega also included in the XI thanks to his hat-trick scored against Atalanta.



