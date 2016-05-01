Serie A team of the week: future Juventus star and product of AC Milan academy make the XI
20 March at 12:30Our friends at Whoscored are back with this week’s Serie A team of the week. Good news for Italy boss Giampiero Ventura as half of the top XI is Italian or has an Italian passport. Future Juventus star Mattia Caldara has been included in the team of the week. Juventus have already announced his signing with the player who will join the club in June 2018. Product of AC Milan academy Simone Verdi is also part of the tem with the Italy winger who was on the score sheet in Bologna’s 4-1 over Chievo yesterday.
Go to comments