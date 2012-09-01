This is the Serie A team of the week via our friends at Whoscored. Italy strikers Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile are the best hit-men of the week having netted five goals between them two. The Manchester United target (Belotti) netted his second hat-trick of the season helping Torino to secure the three points against relegation candidates Palermo, whilst Ciro Immobile’s brace helped Lazio to seal the three points against Bologna at the Dall’Ara. Chelsea target Koulibaly is one of the best defenders of the week having been rated with a stunning 8.03. Check out the full Serie A team of the week.



