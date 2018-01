Week 21 of Serie A saw few surprises as all teams in the hunt for the Scudetto did well to maintain their places in the standings as best they could.



The most intriguing match of the weekend, Inter Milan – Roma lived up to the hype as a late Matias Vecino goal salvaged a point for the hosts, and deny the Giallorossi a Champions League spot in the top-4.



Here are the top performers from week 21.