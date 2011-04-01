Serie A: Torino-Inter 2-2 | As it happened....

Inter travel to Torino hoping to close the gap with AS Roma and Napoli that sit second and third respectively and would qualify for the Champions League is the season would end today. The nerazzurri still have a chance to finish third and gain access to the Champions League play-off. They will be facing Torino in a short while. Check out the confirmed lineups and check out our live updates from the Olimpico.



Torino (4-3-3): Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Baselli, Lukic, Acquah; Iturbe, Belotti, Ljajic. Subs: Padelli, Cucchietti, Castan, Carlao, Lopez, Falque, Benassi, Gustafson, Valdifiori, Barreca, De Silvestri, Boyè. Manager: Mihajlovic.



Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Kondogbia, Gagliardini; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi. Subs: Carrizo, Andreolli, Joao Mario, Palacio, Biabiany, Sainsbury, Santon, Eder, Murillo, Nagatomo, Brozovic, Barobosa. Manager: Pioli.

