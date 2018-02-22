AC Milan and Torino are set to face off against one another in what should be a very good game. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Torino’s last Serie A win against AC Milan was in November 2001 – since then the Rossoneri have won 11 times, with nine draws.

- Their last six Serie A meetings in Turin have seen both teams scoring each time..

- The reverse fixture between Torino and AC Milan was Vincenzo Montella’s last game in charge of the Rossoneri, who collected 20 points in 14 matches with their former manager (1.42 per game), and 33 in the ensuing 18 with Rino Gattuso (1.83 per game).

- Torino are yet to draw at home in 2018 (W5 L2).

- AC Milan are winless in their last four Serie A games (D3 L1) – so far this season, the Rossoneri have never failed to win for five games in a row.

- AC Milan still don’t have any goal scorer on double figure this term: the last time they ended a Serie A campaign without any player scoring at least 10 goals was in 1985/86.

- Torino have scored 52% of their goals (24 out of 46) in the first half – the highest ratio in this campaign.

- Only Pepe Reina (8) has kept more Serie A clean sheets than Gianluigi Donnarumma (7) since the start of 2018.

- Lucas Biglia is AC Milan’s only current player who’s scored more than a single goal in Serie A against Torino (two, both when he was at Lazio).

- Daniele Baselli has already scored three goals in Serie A against AC Milan, his favourite opponent in the competition.

LIVE COMMENTARY: