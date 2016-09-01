A season that looked so promising a couple of months ago is in danger of turning into a nightmare for Torino. The Granata looked likely to be challenging for the European places after the opening months of the campaign but now they being cut adrift from the other contenders.



One of those contenders are Atalanta, who are the real surprise package of Serie A this season. Coach Gianpiero Gasperini has done wonders with the Bergamo club who will have no fear as they arrive in Turin this lunchtime.