The Nerazzurri, riding high off the 7-1 destruction of regional rivals Atalanta, travel to Turin were they will face an inconsistent Torino side led by ex Inter hard man Siniša Mihajlović.

The Serbian and his men were expected to be protagonists in the chase for Europa League positions at the beginning of the season, but following an error laden campaign they are sitting in tenth place with little to play for at this stage of the championship. There’s no doubt the Turinese will be looking to star man Andrea Belotti for inspiration as well as helping him try to get the capocannoniere title.



Inter on the other hand are not giving up hope of making it into the Champions League with a third place finish, an outcome which seemed impossible at the beginning of the season whilst Frank De Boar was in charge. Stefano Pioli has got his players firing on all cylinders and chasing down the teams in front with everything they’ve got, showing this to the rest of the calcio world with twelve goals in the past two games.







Pioli hasn’t just got his attack mesmerising Italy, he's made improvements all over the park, getting the best out of players such as Frenchman Geoffrey Kondogbia as well as creating a potential Azzurri stalwart in Roberto Gagliardini. At the back he has also got Chilean Gary Medel playing some solid stuff following a length injury layoff.

With Serie A the only competition left for Inter it allows Pioli to field his strongest XI every week, which is likely to remain the same which started against Atalanta. The bulk of Inter's points this season have come when fielding the 4-2-3-1 and it seems to be very popular with not just the players but the fans as well, after being treated to some glorious attacking displays.









Ever Banega has put in two magnificent performances in a row and is likely to keep Joao Mario out of the starting line-up, likewise with the returning Marcelo Brozovic, who looks likely to sit on the bench for the ever improving Kondogbia. The rest should be a shoe in, with Pioli preferring Medel to partner Miranda in the heart of defence, leaving no room for Columbian Jeison Murillo.

With all of Inters attacking weapons in super form, we are set for a scintillating encounter as Torino also have a number of attacking options themselves. To go with top scorer Belotti, Mihajlovic will have ex Inter man Adem Ljajic , Iago Falque and possibly Maxi Lopez to try to penetrate the Inter goal. The latter may be given a rare start as not only did he score last week but he will be fuelled by personal reasons to defeat Inter as the whole fiasco with Mauro Icardi still burns sour with the Torino front man.



This one has all the ingredients for a spicy encounter.



Mauro Icardi vs Andre Belotti. The duo will be going head to head for goals as they fiercely chase the capocannoniere title.



Torino: Hart; De Silvestri, Rossettini, Moretti, Barreca; Benassi, Lukic, Baselli; Falque, Belotti, Ljacic

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Ciro Di Baselli