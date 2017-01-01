Torino host Milan in the final game of week 20 in Serie A. After Juve’s slip up against Fiorentina on Sunday evening, the visitors will be looking to claim all three points to try to close the gap on the leaders and continue their pursuit of a Champions League spot for next season.



Tonight’s meeting is their second in five days after the Rossoneri eliminated tonight’s opponents in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia last Thursday. The reverse fixture on the opening weekend was a five goal thriller which went the way of Vincenzo Montella’s men thanks to a hattrick from striker Carlos Bacca.



