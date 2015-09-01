Serie A Live: Udinese-Juventus 1-1

Juventus travel to Udinese’s Dacia Arena to face Luigi Del Neri’s zebrette. Today’s game is a key for the Old Lady who would enjoy a ten-point lead over second-placed AS Roma should she manage to seal the three points today. AS Roma, in fact, faced defeat against Napoli at home yesterday and are now worried about Maurizio Sarri’s push for the second spot given that the partenopei are just two points behind Lucian Spalletti’s men in the Serie A table.



Check out the confirmed line-ups and our live updates from the Dacia Arena.



UDINESE (4-1-4-1): Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Hallfredsson; De Paul, Fofana, Jankto, Perica; Zapata. Coach: Luigi Delneri.



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri



