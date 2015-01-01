Sunday’s Serie A action kicks off at the Dacia Arena as Udinese, only really playing for pride after another disappointing campaign, host high flying Atalanta who are closing in on a place in the Europa League next season.



It’s been an incredible campaign for the club from Bergamo, expertly guided by the evergreen Gian Piero Gasperini who looks set to remain in charge next year. His opposite number Luigi Delneri, has guided the Friuli club to safety and to mid-table obscurity.