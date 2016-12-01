Two defeats in a week have took the shine off Milan’s exceptional turnaround under coach Vincenzo Montella. A home loss to Napoli last weekend and a Coppa Italia exit to Juventus five days later left the club disappointed but not unbowed. Montella explained that he was happy with their overall performance in both games and now they have a chance to get back on track against Udinese this afternoon.



In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, the Friuli club snatched all-three points at the San Siro so revenge will certainly be in the air at the Dacia Arena.