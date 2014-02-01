Serie A Week 20: Live Updates

The afternoon games in Serie A today includes Roma's trip to the Dacia Arena to face Udinese, which will see coach Luciano Spalletti return to his former club and the surprise package of the season so far, Atalanta, who visit the capital to face Lazio. Other highlights include a relegation six-pointer in Reggio Emilia as Sassuolo host Palermo and Empoli's trip to face their former coach Marco Giampaolo and his unpredictable Sampdoria. Napoli should keep their title hope alive with what looks like a relatively easy afternoon at home to Pescara.



