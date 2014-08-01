Lazio will hope to continue their push for a European place when they host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon. Genoa, now under the guidance of Andrea Mandorlini welcomes Bologna to the Marassi with their coach Roberto Donadoni under intense pressure after an awful start to 2017.



Pescara will look to follow their incredible 5-0 thrashing of Genoa last week by picking up more survival points at Chievo Verona as Zdenek Zeman takes charge of his first away game since his return to the club. The afternoon calendar is completed by Cagliar’s trip to relegation favourites Crotone.



