The race for European places and top-flight survival take centre-stage in this afternoon’s Serie A fixtures. Lazio host Palermo with Milan looking to put more daylight between themselves and city rivals Inter, as they entertain Empoli at the San Siro. The visitors are getting sucked into the relegation dogfight and they will be desperate for Sampdoria to do them a huge favour and take points off Crotone at the Luigi Ferraris.



The afternoon fayre is completed by Torino’s trip to Chievo with Udinese hosting Cagliari.



