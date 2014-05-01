Serie A: Week 35 - Live Updates

Lazio will look to close the gap on city rivals Roma when they host Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon. Stefano Inzaghi’s side still has an outside chance of reaching the Champions League places but know that they must claim the three points today. Empoli host Bologna needing a win to ease any nerves over possible relegation. Crotone are still in the survival hunt and will start favourites at already relegated Pescara. The afternoon is rounded off in Verona as Chievo host Palermo and Sassuolo entertain Fiorentina.



