Serie A resumes after the international break and the stand-out fixture of the weekend is at The Stadio Olimpico as Lazio host AC Milan. The game however, has been delayed until 1600 CET due to the inclement weather in the Italian capital.



That leaves four matches this afternoon with last season’s surprise package Atalanta hosting Sassuolo, Cagliari entertaining Crotone in Sardinia, Udinese facing up to Genoa at the Dacia Arena and newly promoted Hellas Verona taking on Fiorentina.