Serie A youngster reveals why he left AC Milan

Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna has released an interview with Corriere dello Sport to talk about his stunning Serie A campaign with the Dea. Petagna is a product of AC Milan academy but the player could only play five games with the rossoneri. The21-year-old striker joined Atalanta in a € 1 million permanent deal in summer 2015.



“I don’t think AC Milan are regretting letting me leave. They have Bacca and Lapadula, maybe I could join them in the future. Meantime I hope to finish this season above them in the Serie A table.”



“If I had stayed at AC Milan I wouldn’t have improved. I don’t know if I’ll ever return to a big club, now I’m happy at Atalanta. If I’ll do well here, the rest will come as a natural consequence.”



“Ventura is telling me to understand the basilar concepts of 4-2-4 because he could give me a national team call-up. At the moment I am only focused on the Under 21 squad.”

