Reports out of Spain via As.com are suggesting that Real Madrid youth prospect Marcos Llorente could be on his way to another loan spell after teammate Kovacic deputised very mell in the midfield role during Los Blancos victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. After enjoying a successful loan spell last season with Alaves, Llorente seems to be falling down the pecking order for Zidane in the center of the midfield.

Fresh interest thus arrives from clubs throughout Spain, with Sevilla reportedly the most interested, but also Atletico and Arsenal have the player in their sights. It is expected that Real Madrid will be hoping for yet another loan deal, likely with a buy back option so as not to lose their youth product. Twenty two year old Llorente will be hoping for playing regularity in a similar fashion to what he experienced at Alaves last season, where he was given responsibility and trust in the center of the midfield.