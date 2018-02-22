Sevilla have only won one of their last 21 games against Barcelona in La Liga (D4 L16), 2-1 in October 2015, keeping a clean sheet only once.



Sevilla have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 14 home games in La Liga against Barcelona, ​​their longest run of conceding against Barcelona in the competition.



Sevilla have won only two of their six home league games under Montella (D1 L3); they hadn’t lost at all in their previous 21 (eight under Berizzo, 13 under Sampaoli)



Sevilla´s 45 points after 29 La Liga MDs is their worst haul at this stage in the last five seasons.



Barcelona have gone 36 consecutive games without losing in La Liga, only two away from Real Sociedad’s record in 1979/80 while they have only failed to score in one of them (0-0 vs Getafe in February).



Barcelona have hit the woodwork 29 times in La Liga this season, more than any other big five European league team.