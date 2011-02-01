Sevilla bosses in Rome as search for new coach continues

Sevilla are in Rome. President José Castro and sporting director Oscar Arias have both arrived in the Italian capital as they ramp up their search for a new coach. Having dismissed Eduardo Berizzo last week, Los Rojiblancos need a new man at the helm in time for the resumption of their La Liga campaign.



Castro and Arias intend to meet with several tacticians: Walter Mazzarri, Francesco Guidolin and Fabio Capello are all on their list of prospective targets. However, according to Estadio Deportivo, their two preferred candidates are Carlo Ancelotti and Vincenzo Montella who were recently fired by Bayern Munich and AC Milan respectively.



Meanwhile, former Borussia Dortmund man Thomas Tuchel and indeed Javi Gracia are also under consideration. Things should become clearer in the coming hours, given that the Spanish club intends to finalise a deal as quickly as possible. Stay tuned for more updates, with Sevilla looking to act swiftly ahead of the January transfer window.



(Estadio Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)