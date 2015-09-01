Sevilla, Chelsea send scouts to watch Atalanta stars Kessie', Conti
08 January at 20:32Sevilla and Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Franck Kessie and Andrea Conti of Atalanta, according to the latest reports.
TuttoMercatoWeb claim that both clubs sent scouts to watch Manchester United target Kessie’ today as Atalanta demolished Chievo 4-1, the 19-year-old putting in a very strong performance.
A recent edition of France Football wrote a while back that Chelsea were ready to make a €25m bid for him. He’s scored six Serie A goals this season.
France Football also reported that Coach Jose Mourinho of Manchester United had rung Kessie’ in early November.
The 19-year-old returned to Atalanta on loan from Cesena last season to become the youngest player in the Top 5 European league to net six league goals.
A number of European teams are after him, including Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Roma and Bayern Munich.
Conti, 22, has scored two goals and provided as many Serie A assists this season, earning interest from Napoli and Inter.
