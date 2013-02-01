Barcelona may be frustrated in their quest to replace Luis Enrique.

Max Allegri, Leonardo Jardim and Sampaoli himself have also been linked to the Nou Camp side.

The current Athletic Bilbao Coach has had a sensational time with the Basque side since joining in 2013, leading them to sixth place this season.

Though Sevilla Coach Jorge Sampaoli has done very well, he’s being linked to the Argentina job, where Edgardo Bauza has recently been fired with the Albiceleste in fifth place in the Russia 2018 qualifiers.

Were Sampaoli to leave, Sevilla could tempt Valverde, forcing Barcelona to make a move.

Oddly enough, Valverde himself has also been linked with Arsenal by recent

Enrique faces a key tie against Real Madrid this weekend, one that is slated to decide the Liga title race.