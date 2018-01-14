Sevilla join Arsenal in race for Andre Silva
09 March at 19:05La Liga side Sevilla have joined the race to AC Milan outcast striker Andre Silva, reports Spanish daily Marca.
The 22-year-old Andre Silva, who joined AC Milan from Portuguese giants Porto this past summer, has failed to settle into the new environment. He has not found the back of the net even once for the rossoneri in the Serie A, having made just five starts in the league. He, though, has scored six times in the UEFA Europa League.
Reports from Spanish daily Marca suggest that Sevilla are the latest club to have joined the race to sign the Portugal international after the likes of Valencia, Monaco, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers have drawn links with the forward.
Jorge Mendes, Silva's agent, has already made up his mind to secure a move away from Milan for his client, who too wants a move. Milan will not want to lose him a season after he was successfully acquired from Porto, but he will join the Spanish club if only Sevilla qualify for the Champions League next season.
Vincenzo Montella was the man who brought him to San Siro and wants him back in his side.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
