Sevilla like former PSG Coach, also linked to Barca
24 April at 14:59Laurent Blanc has been linked with Sevilla by the Spanish press, as a potential replacement for Jorge Sampaoli.
El Mundo Deportivo write that the former France and PSG Coach has been linked to the La Liga pretenders, who did a good job keeping up with Barcelona and Real Madrid for most of the season.
Blanc himself has also been indicated as a possible successor to Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou.
Sevilla like him very much as an alternative to Sampaoli, who has been himself linked to the Argentine national side.
His agent recently came out to the press to indicate that Blanc was ready to get back on the horse, and that he was pursued by a number of teams.
“Laurent Blanc is happy. He needed to rest. He wants to return to Coaching,” agent Jean-Pierre Bernès told Canal+, “A return to Ligue 1? The priority is to go overseas, but I don’t know what can happen. We’re in April, we have many offers, from clubs and national sides.”
