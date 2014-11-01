​Laurent Blanc has been linked with Sevilla by the Spanish press, as a potential replacement for Jorge Sampaoli.

​Blanc himself has also been indicated as a possible successor to Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou.

Sevilla like him very much as an alternative to Sampaoli, who has been himself linked to the Argentine national side.

His agent recently came out to the press to indicate that Blanc was ready to get back on the horse, and that he was pursued by a number of teams.

“Laurent Blanc is happy. He needed to rest. He wants to return to Coaching,” agent