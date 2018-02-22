Sevilla, Montella: ‘Future? It’s not my problem’
28 April at 14:15Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella spoke to the media in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat against Levante last night. Here is what he had to say:
“Future? That is not a question for me to answer. I am the coach of Sevilla and I do my work with enthusiasm, professionalism and focus. I think we can finish the season better than our current form, but the rest is not up to me.”
Montella was sacked by AC Milan in November, before taking charge of Los Rojiblancos just three days later.
Levante boss Paco Lopez - 19 points in 8 league games.— Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) April 27, 2018
Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella - 19 points in 17 league games.
Worst run of form for Sevilla since 2000, when they were relegated. Vincenzo Montella's spell in charge is unravelling into an aberration.— Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) April 27, 2018
