Sevilla: Montella warns Man Utd ahead of Champions League showdown

Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella has a plan for how his side will approach their Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United on Tuesday.



This will revolve around the Spanish team playing their natural game.



​Though United are likely to be more attacking as they will be playing at home, Montella is not planning to divert from how his side naturally play even though they will be without the services of Jesus Navas and Sebastien Corchia.



​While speaking ahead of the game, Montella said: “ Tomorrow is a special match for me. Getting to the quarter-finals will be special for the club which has only played once in the quarter-finals during the past 60 years. We have to give 100%, score and pass. We have confidence, we know it will be tough but we are ready.”



“ We know that we will be playing against a great squad, with great players and a great coach, we have to give the maximum”.



