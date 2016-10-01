According to French outlet Radio Montecarlo, Sevilla are about to make an audacious January move on Manchester United to try to bring young French striker Anthony Martial on-loan.



The Spanish club are looking for attacking reinforcements and the 21-year-old has emerged as their primary target. Martial has been on periphery of the first-team squad since Jose Mourinho took charge in the summer and has scored just one goal in 10 appearances so far this campaign. After his arrival at Old Trafford in 2015, the Frenchman was hailed as one of the brightest young stars in the world game but Mourinho brought in Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer and Martial has been frozen out.



The Red Devils are believed to not be interested in an outright sale but may consider a January loan in order for him to get more first-team action. The club from Andalusia would not have any problems in affording his current salary of £65,000 a week.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler