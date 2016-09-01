Sevilla are ‘confident’ that Steven N’Zonzi will sign a new deal with them, Director of Sport Monchi says.

Though he has recently been linked to both Manchester City and Juventus, it appears that the 27-year-old isn’t going anywhere.

“We’ve made some big steps forward in negotiations,” he said at new signing Clement Lenglet’s presentation today.

“The player [N’Zonzi] is happy, and we’re optimistic, we’ve made the right moves to reach an agreement with his father. We’re confident that an extension will be signed”.

He also had words about Stevan Jovetic,

“The Jovetic situation is interesting, there's a roadblock with his club [Inter], a condition which doesn't satisfy us. We’re hoping to reach an agreement”.

L’Equipe claimed recently that Juventus were back in the market for N’Zonzi,

, the ex-Blackburn man netting five league goals since joining them in the summer of 2015.