​Sevilla are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi, according to the latest report from ESPNFC.

The Chelsea striker has struggled to break into Antonio Conte’s starting XI, despite impressing with Belgium and Marseille enough to warrant a

30 million move in the summer of 2016.

The 24-year-old has started only two Premier League games this season, but is seen as being a back-up.

​Chelsea are willing to let their man go on loan, but only if they can find a replacement, ESPNFC confirm.

Recent reports indicated that Chelsea were interested in signing

The Belgian scored 17 Ligue 1 goals in the 2015-2016 season for Marseille, providing nine assists and often toiling alone in the attacking line. He is remembered fondly by a number of French sides, and Monaco were said to be interested.

Sevilla would need a striker, seeing as their top scorer is Wissem Ben Yedder (5 Liga goals), who has played well but is supposed to be more of an all-rounder.