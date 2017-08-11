Steven N'Zonzi's agent has been clear. The French midfielder wants to leave Sevilla, and has been of interest of Juventus since the beginning of the summer market. The Bianconeri club were ready to make a move for the player, but at the moment the Andalusian club has no intention of budging from their 40 million EUR valuation. Nonetheless, N’Zonzi’s departure is still a possibility, and

according to Estadio Deportivo

, Sevilla is beginning to evaluate his possible heirs, with Marcos Llorente and Sander Berge leading their list.