Sevilla President: "Montella was always our first choice"

During the unveiling of former AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella as the new head coach of Sevilla, the club's President José Castro took the stage to say some words about the appointment.



Castro underlined that after having sacked Berizzo, the former Fiorentina tactician was the name that topped their list of potential replacements stating: "Montella was always the first choice of our directors. We are really very happy to have brought him here."



Montella himself returned the compliment after being presented by Castro stating that: "Thank you to Sevilla for giving me this opportunity. In the short-term, my objective is to win and this is the ideal club for me to express my ideas of football. It’s a great chance for me. I am enchanted by the stadium, the club and the spirit of Sevilla, which I witnessed when Fiorentina came here in the Europa League as well as this season in the Champions League."



Sevilla is Montella's sixth head coaching job with all previous five clubs being Serie A teams.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)