Sevilla's sporting director:" We want to keep Jovetic"

Inter needs to make some sales by June 30th (because of the Fifa financial fair play rules). Some important money might come from a potential Stevan Jovetic sale as Sevilla would like to make his move permanent. Jovetic is currently there on loan as the Spanish club have an option to buy him for 14 million euros (this option expires on May 30th).



"WE WANT TO KEEP HIM HERE" - Sevilla's sporting director Oscar Arias spoke about Jovetic's future in an interview with Estadio Deportivo, here is what he had to say on the matter: " We would like to retain Jovetic's services. There aren't any difficult contractual issues, we would like to keep him. We need to study the situation and we will have discussions with our coach to see what the best option will be for us. We are currently evaluating many different names...".



Sevilla finished in 4th place in la Liga standings behind Atletico Madrid.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)